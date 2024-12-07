From film school to streaming stardom

Padma Kasturirangan has been promoted to Head of South, India Originals at Prime Video, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. Since joining the platform two years ago, Padma has been pivotal in shaping the Telugu content slate, collaborating with top creators to deliver impactful stories.

Her journey began at the prestigious New York University, where she honed her filmmaking skills. Returning to Hyderabad, she made her mark at Annapurna Film School before taking charge of the long-form wing at Tamada Media, where she developed original IPs and regional content. A brief stint at Zee5, overseeing the Telugu originals slate, further cemented her reputation as a visionary in content creation.

At Prime Video, Padma spearheaded an exciting slate of upcoming shows and films, including the widely acclaimed “The Rana Daggubati Show,” a cultural phenomenon in the Telugu entertainment space.

Speaking on her promotion, Padma expressed her excitement for the road ahead. “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to expand our Tamil and Telugu Originals program. Building diverse and engaging stories for South Indian audiences has been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey,” she said.

She extended her gratitude to Nikhil Madhok, Gaurav Gandhi, and James Farrell, acknowledging their trust and support in her new role. “With an exciting line-up in the pipeline, I’m eager to deliver unforgettable characters and narratives,” she added.

Padma’s promotion underscores Prime Video’s focus on bolstering regional content, catering to South India’s growing demand for compelling stories. Her leadership promises a dynamic future for Tamil and Telugu Originals, ensuring that the streaming platform remains a powerhouse of entertainment.: The new Head of South, India Originals at Prime Video.















