From Radhe Shyam To The Kashmir Files: Check Out The Movies And Shows Releasing In The Next Week

As March is all filled with the most-awaited releases in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood, the next week holds some amazing movies to entertain the movie buffs. This week we have already witnessed Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Jhund and DJ Tillu in theatres and OTT platforms. Now, big movies like Radhe Shyam and Kashmir Files are ready to hit the big screens. Along with these two movies, let us also check out the shows and web series releasing on the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, AHA, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

1. Kashmir Files

Release Date: 11th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Genre: Story of the Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990's due to the Kashmir Insurgency

2. Radhe Shyam

Release Date: 11th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Genre: Periodic love story

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world and we need to wait and watch how will Prabhas win in lady love and protect the world too.

3. Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Release Date: 10th March

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Dhoni

Director: Pandiraj

Genre: Action Thriller

The story revolves around the protagonist Suriya who will be seen as a social worker. He will fight against the crimes that are done on women.

Now, let us check out the shows and web series releasing on the popular OTT platforms…

Netflix

March 7

Good Girls (Season 4)

March 8th

• An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N – Italian romantic series.

• Autumn Girl (Season 1) N – Polish social drama set in the 1960s.

• Chip and Potato (Season 3) N – Kids animation series.

• Last One Standing (Season 1) N – Japanese comedy series with comedians starring in this unscripted crime series but if they don't make you laugh, they're out.

• Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N – Second stand-up special from the American comic.

March 9th

• Byron Baes (Season 1) N – Controversial Australian reality series.

• Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N – A new spin-off series to Netflix's Queer Eye.

• Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2) – Hindi kids animated series.

• The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N – Documentary series on the life and work of Andy Warhol.

• The Bombardment (2021) N – Danish WWII drama set in Copenhagen.

• The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the historical drama series.

March 10

• DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – A much shorter season of The CW's DC series.

• Krama's World (Season 2) N – Animated series

• Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N – Japanese animated series.

• Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N – An ode to Valentine's Day in various Arab cities!

March 11

• Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N – Docuseries looking back at the 2021 Formula 1 season.

• Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N – Reality series

• Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (2022) N – Spanish musical comedy.

• Refugiado (2014) – Argentinian thriller about a newly pregnant woman and her son seeking safe haven from an abusive husband.

• The Adam Project (2022) N – A new sci-fi movie from Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

March 12

Dunkirk (2017) – The Christopher Nolan epic chronicling the story of Allied soldiers awaiting rescue on the beaches of Dunkirk.

March 13

London Has Fallen (2016) – Gerard Butler-led action thriller.

Amazon Prime

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 11

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

Disney+ Hotstar

March 9

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

• Weekend Family – Season 1

March 11

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

AHA

Qubool Hai

Release Date: March 11th

Release Type: aha original - Web series

Cast & Crew: Directed by Umair Hasan, Faiz Rai & Pranav Reddy

Cast include Feroze, Manoj Muthyam, Abhilasha Poul portraying key roles

Genre: Investigative crime thriller

Synopsis: Amid poverty and hardships in Talabkatta (Old City Hyderabad), a father is forced to sell his 12 year old daughter (Ameena) in the garb of marriage. Meanwhile a vigilante and a cop try to find Ameena, going against the mafia of child trafficking and child marriage. Will Ameena be saved? Find out in this first ever Dhakani & Telugu 6 Episode Series.

So guys, turn the week into a blockbuster one by watching these movies and shows in both theatres and OTT platforms…