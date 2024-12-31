From Stampedes to Scandals: Allu Arjun, Salman Khan, and 2024’s Biggest Controversies

The year 2024 brought significant controversies in Indian cinema, with top actors and filmmakers embroiled in legal battles and public disputes. From Allu Arjun's arrest in a stampede case to a firing incident at Salman Khan's residence, here are some of the major incidents that shaped the industry this year.

Salman Khan House Firing Incident

In April, a shooting occurred outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Two men, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, allegedly fired multiple rounds. They were later apprehended in Gujarat. Investigators linked the incident to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, believed to have orchestrated the attack. Salman Khan, in his statement, revealed, “I heard a sound like firecrackers, and my bodyguard informed me about the firing. I suspect Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is behind this, given their previous threats." A detailed 1,500-page chargesheet filed by Mumbai police highlighted plans to target Khan.

Allu Arjun’s Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

On December 4, a stampede at a screening of *Pushpa 2* led to the tragic death of a woman and critical injuries to her son. Actor Allu Arjun and the theater owner faced legal scrutiny, with allegations of mismanagement and crowd miscontrol. Despite being granted interim bail, Allu Arjun spent a night in Chanchalguda jail. The case remains under investigation, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accusing the actor of holding an unsanctioned event that caused chaos.

Hema Committee Report Sparks #MeToo Movement

In August, Kerala's government released the Hema Committee report, which unveiled systemic issues like sexual harassment, casting couch practices, and pay disparity in the Malayalam film industry. Prominent actors faced allegations, reigniting the #MeToo movement in the region. The report has prompted calls for stricter regulations to ensure a safer work environment for women.

Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested in June in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. Investigators allege that Darshan orchestrated the crime following a complaint by his friend about inappropriate messages from the victim. Darshan is currently out on bail, while the case progresses in court.

Salman Khan Safety News Gains Attention

Salman Khan's security concerns were heightened in 2024 after repeated threats and the firing incident. Fans and industry insiders have called for enhanced protection for the actor amid ongoing investigations.

Nayanthara and Dhanush Clash Over Copyrights

In November, Nayanthara responded to a legal notice from Dhanush, who accused her of using unauthorized clips from *Naanum Rowdy Dhan* in her Netflix documentary. Nayanthara countered with an open letter, denying the allegations and defending her actions. The legal dispute has highlighted the complexities of intellectual property in the film industry.

Jani Master Arrested in POCSO Case

Telugu choreographer Jani Master was arrested in September after allegations of sexual abuse from a minor. He spent over a month in jail before securing interim bail. The victim alleged long-term harassment during her time working under him.

Kangana Ranaut and CISF Incident

In June, Kangana Ranaut faced an altercation with a CISF official at Chandigarh Airport. Reports claim the disagreement escalated due to Kangana's previous remarks about Punjab during the farmers' protests. The CISF officer was suspended, and legal proceedings are underway.

Govinda’s Accidental Gunshot Injury

Actor and political figure Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg in October while cleaning his licensed firearm. He underwent surgery and recovered, but the incident raised questions about firearm safety practices among celebrities.

Ilaiyaraaja's Copyright Battles Continue

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja pursued legal action against filmmakers for using his songs without consent. Disputes arose over tracks featured in the films Manjummel Boys and Coolie, highlighting ongoing concerns around copyright violations in Indian cinema.

2024 saw some of the biggest Bollywood controversies, with actors like Allu Arjun and Salman Khan at the center of legal and safety concerns.