‘Funky’ is relatable, logical and rooted in real life: KV Anudeep

After the blockbuster success of Jathi Ratnalu, director K.V. Anudeep is returning to theatres with Funky, a romantic comedy starring Vishwak Sen and Kayaadu Lohar. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is set to release on February 13, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. With its teaser, trailer, and songs already winning praise, expectations are high.

Speaking to the media, Anudeep explained the thought behind the title, saying, “The title Funky is catchy and suits today’s generation. It also perfectly matches the hero’s character.” On casting Vishwak Sen, he added, “He plays a film director in the movie. While writing the role, I felt only Vishwak could do justice to it. His comedy timing is exceptional.”

Differentiating the film from Jathi Ratnalu, Anudeep said, “Funky is completely different. It’s an out-and-out romantic comedy and a family entertainer. Along with humor, there’s a beautiful love story and strong emotional family moments that audiences can relate to.” Addressing assumptions about logic in comedy films, he asserted, “Just because there is a lot of comedy doesn’t mean there is no logic. All my films have logic.”

The director also revealed special guest appearances by Harish Shankar, Kalyan Shankar, Dil Raju, and Naga Vamsi, adding, “We’ve created humor through natural conversations, not forced comedy.”

With a U/A certificate and a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes, Funky promises a blend of laughter, emotion, romance, and relatability—positioning it as a wholesome entertainer for audiences this festive Valentine season.