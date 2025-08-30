‘Ghaati’ clears censor with U/A, gears up for grand release

Anushka Shetty’s highly anticipated action drama Ghaati has crossed a major milestone ahead of its theatrical debut. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krish, has successfully completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate, setting the stage for its big release on September 5, 2025.

Right from its announcement, Ghaati has remained in the spotlight for its gripping promos and high-energy visuals. Anushka, who has carved a niche for herself as one of South India’s most versatile and powerful performers, takes on yet another commanding role in this drama. She is paired with Vikram Prabhu, who essays the male lead, promising a fresh on-screen chemistry.

The film is expected to offer a perfect balance of action and emotion, with Krish’s unique brand of storytelling adding depth to the narrative. The promos have already hinted at high-octane sequences, intense confrontations, and a layered emotional core that is likely to connect strongly with audiences.

With censor clearance now in place, the makers are gearing up for a wide release across multiple regions. Industry watchers are already predicting strong openings, given the film’s star power and the buzz surrounding its content.

As Ghaati heads to theatres this September, fans and trade circles alike are keenly awaiting to see if it lives up to its sky-high expectations.