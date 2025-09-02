‘Ghaati’ will redefine Anushka’s career

Queen Anushka Shetty's most awaited action drama ‘Ghaati’. Vikram Prabhu is the male lead in this film and it is directed by visionary director Krish Jagarlamudi. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainment, the film has already created huge buzz with its excellent promotional content. The film is set to release grandly on September 5. In this context, director Krish Jagarlamudi shared the highlights of the film in a press conference.

What was the motivation for writing an adventure script like ‘Ghaati’?

“Every one of my films is like an adventure. As for ‘Ghaati’, Dr. Chintakinda Srinivasa Rao is a great writer. His writings are amazing. He wrote the story and dialogues for the web series ‘Arabian Kadali’ in our company. When we were discussing other stories, ‘Ghaati’ was suggested.

The Shilavati variety of ganja grows on the Andhra–Orissa border. A system works for it. There are some laborers who carry them. They are called Ghati. When I was told about their background, it seemed very exciting. They wrote it as a 30-page story. I liked it a lot and started developing it. I went to the Eastern Ghats for the location. It was a whole new world. The lifestyle was all new. We started ‘Ghaati’ because there was an opportunity to show a new world and culture.”

Did this story originate primarily from ‘Nayaki’?

“‘Nayaki’ was born primarily for her. After ‘Vedam’, there was always the idea of doing another film with Sweety. Saroja is a great character. There was also the idea of continuing that character. However, when I was waiting for an organic story, ‘Ghaati’ came. In this, the character of Sheelavathi is a perfect fit for Anushka's grace, attitude, and superstardom.”

Is the character Sheelavathi fictional?

“Yes. The story of ‘Ghaati’ is completely fictional. Marijuana is a social issue. Governments are trying to suppress it with an iron fist. But beyond all that, marijuana enters society. Even if it is done for survival, the consequences are very serious. This is a film that comes with identity and survival themes.

Not just governments, but all citizens should fight against social problems. This movie is a big-scale movie made for Sweety with commercial action. It promotes the eradication of a problem that we all face, but it does not glorify it.

This is a very complex story. There are very intense emotions. This story has been told in a very beautiful and cinematic way, with all the care taken.”

The reason for telling this story in the action genre?

“A dark story is only interesting if it is told with action. Because the situations there are like that. There are very serious characters, with very serious emotions. That emotion is visible in the action sequences. This is a film with the largest canvas in terms of emotions, performance, and locations.”

What was the reason for hiring Vikram Prabhu?

“While writing the character of Desi Raju, I imagined Vikram Prabhu. I have seen his entire filmography. He is perfect for this character. Desi Raju is a very pure character. He is like a leader of a group. He acted brilliantly.”

The reason for casting Chaitanya Rao in the role of a villain?

“There is a character named Kundula Naidu in it. I have seen the web series ‘30 Weds 20’ that he did. It would be new if such a character plays a villain. He started behaving in that character while telling the story. I wished the character spark was seen in him. What you saw in the trailer was just a couple of jokes. There is a full dinner in the movie.

Also, Ravindra Vijay has also acted wonderfully in the character of Kashtalu Naidu. That role is also very new. Rajasundaram Master has also played a character in this. That will be very surprising.”

What about DOP and music?

“Manoj was hired as the DOP. After going to the Eastern Ghats, I saw amazing natural beauty. Capturing that beauty was key. Since I am telling the story amidst those mountain ranges, I have to bring that spirit to the screen. He captured the natural beauty of that mountain range wonderfully.

Music director Sagar introduced me to Keeravani garu. He has composed music for many of the ads I have done. I know his talent. This film needs a new fusion music. If those hills really have a musical language, then we should be able to capture it. Sagar's approach is very innovative. The audience will experience a very new kind of sound.”

What was it like shooting in the Eastern Ghats?

“The Eastern Ghats are very beautiful and harmonious. We went to the peak place there. We are going to see many extraordinary locations. It was the first time we shot there. We went to one hill and shot another hill. I have to thank Anushka and Vikram Prabhu for this. They supported us a lot. The sunrises and sunsets there are very amazing. We captured them very naturally.”

What about Sai Madhav's words?

“Sai Madhav writes about a wide subject very beautifully. His words are straightforward. Even the words in ‘Ghaati’ directly touch the hearts of the audience.

I wrote three songs in this. I wrote the refrain, ‘All freedom schemes are the captives of yesteryear, all messages are lessons learned from mistakes.’ Sai Madhav liked it and turned it into a dialogue. I penned it because of the discipleship I had with Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and his blessings (laughing).”

What about producer support?

“Rajeev Reddy garu, Saibaba Jagarlamudi garu, UV Creations Vicky Vamsi Pramod... they try to tell many new films. They made this film with a lot of passion.

We all know what Anushka garu's strength is. If Sweety is in a good movie, many films have proven what that range is like. From ‘Arundhati’ to ‘Bhagamati’, she has given many iconic performances. She got a very exciting character in ‘Ghaati’. We all believed in her and made this project without compromising anywhere. The business is very good. We are all very happy.”

About new projects?

“We will announce new projects after the release of ‘Ghaati’.”