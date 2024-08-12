Gopichand, Srinu Vaitlaunveil ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ teaser;set for release on Sep 13

The teaser for the much-anticipated film "Dhoom Dhaam" was released today by star hero Gopichand and acclaimed director Srinu Vaitla. This colorful love and family entertainer is set to hit theaters on September 13, featuring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in significant supporting roles.

Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, "Dhoom Dhaam" is directed by Sai Kishore Macha, with the story and screenplay crafted by Gopi Mohan. During the teaser launch, Srinu Vaitla praised the vibrant teaser, highlighting the strong collaboration with Gopi Mohan, a writer he has frequently worked with. He also commended director Sai Kishore's dedication and producer Ram Kumar’s passion for cinema.

Gopichand, who shares a close friendship with Ram Kumar, also lauded the teaser's impressive music and production values. He expressed confidence in the film's success, noting the hard work and creativity of the entire team.

Director Sai Kishore expressed his gratitude to Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla for launching the teaser, while producer Ram Kumar and writer Gopi Mohan both emphasized the film's appeal as a family entertainer. With its vibrant visuals and strong performances, "Dhoom Dhaam" is poised to be a hit when it releases on September 13.







