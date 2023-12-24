Gopichand’s‘Bheema’filming starts at Mangalore

A unique action entertainer titled 'Bheema' is in the making, directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A Harsha and featuring the Macho star Gopichand. The ambitious project is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the successful banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The latest shooting schedule has commenced in Mangalore.

The ongoing schedule will focus on shooting a song and action sequences in the dense forests of Mangalore, with Gopichand and the rest of the cast actively participating. Simultaneously, post-production work is also in progress.

'Bheema' promises to be a mass-action film with elements that cater to family audiences. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma are playing the female leads opposite Gopichand in this high-budget production with top-notch technical values.

Swami J Gowda is handling cinematography duties, and Ravi Basrur, known for his work in 'Salaar,' is composing the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer, Tammiraju is the editor, Kiran is the online editor, and Ajju is responsible for the impactful dialogues. The fight sequences are choreographed by the talented trio of Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravivarma.