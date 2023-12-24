Live
- No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu
- Army chief Manoj Pande likely to visit Jammu on Monday
- Sandeep Reedy Vanga shares details of ‘Animal’ OTT version
- Tripti Dimri spending sleepless nights reading all messages
- Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi
- Ram Charan owns Hyderabad team in ISPL
- Fire breaks out in Delhi godown
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar reveals about ‘Devil’
- Gopichand’s‘Bheema’filming starts at Mangalore
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for March 2024 tomorrow
Just In
Gopichand’s‘Bheema’filming starts at Mangalore
A unique action entertainer titled 'Bheema' is in the making, directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A Harsha and featuring the Macho star Gopichand.
A unique action entertainer titled 'Bheema' is in the making, directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A Harsha and featuring the Macho star Gopichand. The ambitious project is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the successful banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The latest shooting schedule has commenced in Mangalore.
The ongoing schedule will focus on shooting a song and action sequences in the dense forests of Mangalore, with Gopichand and the rest of the cast actively participating. Simultaneously, post-production work is also in progress.
'Bheema' promises to be a mass-action film with elements that cater to family audiences. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma are playing the female leads opposite Gopichand in this high-budget production with top-notch technical values.
Swami J Gowda is handling cinematography duties, and Ravi Basrur, known for his work in 'Salaar,' is composing the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer, Tammiraju is the editor, Kiran is the online editor, and Ajju is responsible for the impactful dialogues. The fight sequences are choreographed by the talented trio of Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravivarma.