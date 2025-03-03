GV Prakash expresses his confidence on ‘Kingston’

Renowned music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar is set to captivate audiences with his latest film Kingston, which he has also produced under his newly launched banner, Parallel Universe Pictures, in collaboration with Zee Studios. This marks his debut as a producer. The film is gearing up for a grand release in Telugu and Tamil on March 7th, brought to Telugu audiences by Maheswara Reddy’s Ganga Entertainments.

In a media interaction in Hyderabad, GV Prakash expressed his excitement about Kingston, calling it India’s first-ever sea adventure thriller. The story is set in a mysterious coastal village where the protagonist, a fisherman, dares to defy an age-old curse by venturing into the sea. What follows is an intense and thrilling encounter with zombies and spirits, making Kingston a genre-defying experience.

Discussing the challenges of filming, GV Prakash shared that he underwent rigorous underwater training, learning to hold his breath for three minutes while performing action sequences. Shooting on a constantly wet and slippery ship surface added to the physical demands, but he pushed through injuries to complete the action-packed sequences.

On the technical front, Kingston boasts an impressive visual experience, with renowned cinematographer Nirav Shah conducting test shoots before Gokul Benoy took over. The film features complex oceanic setups, miniature sets, and innovative cinematography techniques that, according to Prakash, will even surprise Hollywood.

With plans to turn Kingston into a franchise with four parts, GV Prakash is confident that this film will transport audiences into an entirely new cinematic world, much like Baahubali and Kantara.







