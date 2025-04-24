Hansal Mehta unveils curated IMDb lists celebrating India’s finest acting talent

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his powerful contributions to Indian cinema through works like Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992, and The Buckingham Murders, has curated exclusive lists on IMDb spotlighting his all-time favourite Indian actors. Drawing from a career defined by bold storytelling and a keen eye for talent, Mehta pays tribute to the performers who have inspired and influenced his cinematic journey.

The lists—divided into male and female categories—include both contemporary and legendary actors who, in Mehta’s words, have “defined and redefined the Indian cinema experience.” Each selection is made with personal admiration and respect for their craft.

Hansal Mehta’s favourite female Indian actorsListed alphabetically, Mehta describes these performers as “icons, rebels, muses,” recognising their transformative impact on his understanding of cinema: