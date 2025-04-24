Live
Hansal Mehta unveils curated IMDb lists celebrating India’s finest acting talent
Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his powerful contributions to Indian cinema through works like Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992, and The Buckingham Murders, has curated exclusive lists on IMDb spotlighting his all-time favourite Indian actors.
Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his powerful contributions to Indian cinema through works like Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992, and The Buckingham Murders, has curated exclusive lists on IMDb spotlighting his all-time favourite Indian actors. Drawing from a career defined by bold storytelling and a keen eye for talent, Mehta pays tribute to the performers who have inspired and influenced his cinematic journey.
The lists—divided into male and female categories—include both contemporary and legendary actors who, in Mehta’s words, have “defined and redefined the Indian cinema experience.” Each selection is made with personal admiration and respect for their craft.
Hansal Mehta’s favourite female Indian actorsListed alphabetically, Mehta describes these performers as “icons, rebels, muses,” recognising their transformative impact on his understanding of cinema:
- Alia Bhatt
- Amruta Subhash
- Deepika Padukone
- Dimple Kapadia
- Kareena Kapoor
- Konkona Sen Sharma
- Madhuri Dixit
- Manju Warrier
- Nargis
- Nimisha Sajayan
The full list includes 26 names and is available on IMDb.
Hansal Mehta’s favourite male Indian actors
These selections reflect what Mehta calls “unforgettable performers—artists who leave behind echoes long after the final fade out.” Among those named are:
- Aamir Khan
- Adarsh Gourav
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Amol Palekar
- Anant Nag
- Balraj Sahni
- Dilip Kumar
- Fahadh Faasil
- Gagandev Riar
- Govinda
The full male actors list includes 34 names, also available to explore on IMDb.
Mehta has also extended his curatorial efforts to highlight emerging talent. Following a March post on X, where he criticised formulaic filmmaking and urged for bolder, fresher storytelling, he released a list of emerging male actors he believes represent the future of Indian cinema. This has since evolved into a dedicated IMDb list titled Breakout Male Talent in India, featuring 13 rising stars, including IMDb STARmeter Award winners Adarsh Gourav and Zahan Kapoor.
IMDb lists are a dynamic way to track, recommend and share entertainment picks—whether curated by industry veterans or passionate fans. As they are continuously updated, they serve as an ever-evolving guide to film and television discovery for millions across the globe.