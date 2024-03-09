Live
- India, Bangladesh border officials agree to settle issues 'amicably'
- BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi celebrates its first Maha Shivratri festival
- ‘Maitri Setu’ between Tripura and B’desh to be operational soon: Tripura CM
- 71st Miss World: Kriti Sanon makes splashing entry in green on Red Carpet
- Randeep Hooda flaunts clean-shaven look for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' promos
- Hansika Motwani surprises fans with her pink-saree look
- Open to constructive suggestions from BJP on water crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar
- FPIs turning steady buyers in March
- India making headlines in supply chain localisation across industries: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan President for second time
Highlights
Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.
Mumbai: Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.
The diva, who was most recently seen in '105 Minuttess', took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures wearing a pink saree.
Hansika is a complete vision to behold, and is giving her fans major fashion and makeup goals.
She opted for brown lips, smokey eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is set in a wavy manner, and accessories the look with big golden chaandbaalis.
The post is captioned with a tulip flower emoji.
On the work front, Hansika next has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Guardian', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.
