Hansika Motwani surprises fans with her pink-saree look

Mumbai: Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.

The diva, who was most recently seen in '105 Minuttess', took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures wearing a pink saree.

Hansika is a complete vision to behold, and is giving her fans major fashion and makeup goals.

She opted for brown lips, smokey eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is set in a wavy manner, and accessories the look with big golden chaandbaalis.

The post is captioned with a tulip flower emoji.

On the work front, Hansika next has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Guardian', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

