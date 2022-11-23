Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: The Title Poster Of His 22nd Movie Is Just Awesome…

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 36th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving wishes from all his fans and co-stars too. He made his debut with Josh movie and slowly carved a successful niche with all his hard work and unique selection of movies. Be it Yem Maya Chesaya, Majili, Savyasachi or the latest one Thank You, all of them hold catchy subjects. Off late, he is all set to entertain his fans with his 22nd movie and on this special occasion, the makers unveiled the title poster and named the movie 'Custody' and revealed Chaitanya's first look from the movie too.



Naga Chaitanya and the director Venkat Prabhu also shared the title poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, director Venkat also wrote, "Let's be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro @chay_akkineni let the hunt begin! #Custody #AvenkatPrabhuHunt @SS_Screens @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srkathiir @thearvindswami @IamKrithiShetty @realsarathkumar @rajeevan69 #vp11".

In the poster, Chaitanya looked with an intense appeal and all of his co-officers are trying to stop him holding him tightly and aiming the guns. His badge discloses his name 'A. Bhiva'. Along with the title 'Custody' even the tag line 'You must be the change, you wish to see in the world' is also catchy and interesting.

This movie is tentatively titled Custody and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Being bilingual the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami along with the lead actors. Recently the makers introduced the prominent roles of this movie by unveiling their first look posters and guess what the popular actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie.

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya…