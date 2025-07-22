Live
- New income tax bill to simplify tax filing for commoners, small businesses: Jay Panda
- 56 women rescued from trafficking attempt in Bengal's Siliguri, two held
- Mentored by Aditi Chauhan, Warriorz FC set for a grand relaunch in Mumbai Women's League
- Gujarat: Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyaan a big success, over 1.10 lakh tribals benefit in 15 days drive
- Gujarat govt contributes Rs 5 crore into welfare fund of lawyers and jurists
- Calcutta HC directs CBI to submit report on cops named in post-poll violence case
- Registration for Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 open till Aug 4: Sirsa
- India’s drug war escalates, seizures cross 20 lakh kg in 2022, youth addiction alarms authorities
- 126 specialist doctors in Jharkhand receive appointments through bidding process, Minister hands over letters
- Rs 33,081 cr approved to states from FY22 to FY26 to boost health infra: Govt
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Bookings Open Now: Grab Your Tickets on BookMyShow!
Highlights
Book tickets now for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit (Telugu) on BookMyShow. Releasing on July 24, 2025. Secure your seats for the epic historical action film today.
Ticket bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit (Telugu) are now live on BookMyShow.
While a few district-level apps opened bookings earlier, fans were eagerly waiting for the main platform to go live — and now it has.
The film is scheduled to release on July 24, and excitement is building fast.
Fans can now head to BookMyShow and secure their seats for the much-anticipated historical action drama.
Next Story