Hari Hara Veera Mallu Bookings Open Now: Grab Your Tickets on BookMyShow!

Highlights

Book tickets now for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit (Telugu) on BookMyShow. Releasing on July 24, 2025. Secure your seats for the epic historical action film today.

Ticket bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit (Telugu) are now live on BookMyShow.

While a few district-level apps opened bookings earlier, fans were eagerly waiting for the main platform to go live — and now it has.

The film is scheduled to release on July 24, and excitement is building fast.

Fans can now head to BookMyShow and secure their seats for the much-anticipated historical action drama.

Book now: Book Hari Hara Veera Mallu Tickets on BookMyShow

