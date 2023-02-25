HCA Awards 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' Strikes It Again By Winning The 'Best Original Song' Award

It's just we are enjoying the beautiful moments of the first award, but RRR gives us another big moment to celebrate as it bagged its second award too. Guess what, it's the "Naatu Naatu…" song again which hit the right chord. The song won the prestigious HCA Awards in the 'Best Original Song' category and once again proved that "Naatu Naatu…" won the hearts of Hollywood music bugs with its magical tunes.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "And the HCA Award for Best Original Song goes to… RRR #RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestOriginalSong".

Music director MM Keeravani graced the stage and received the prestigious award… His winning speech is also amazing as he doled out his words in terms of a song and said, "Thank you very much HCA for this award. I would like to borrow my most favourite Steven's tune to thank the one and only master mind behind this song which is his brain child. "Isn't it rich… with this award in my hand, what a great moment, thank you very much Rajamouli…".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya. It had Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the prominent roles!

Congratulations RRR Team…