Here Is The Complete Winners List Of Golden Globe Awards 2021

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are being held at Beverly Hills, California… Unlike the previous years, following the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the organizers are going with a virtual ceremony… Hollywood ace actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show from New York and Los Angeles. Well, this is the fourth outing of these stars as the hosts…

Well, the 78th Golden Globe Awards are given out for all those actors who did their best in both American and international, and American television.

Here is the complete list of winners… Have a look!

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

• Borat Subsequent Movie film

• Hamilton

• Music

• Palm Springs

• The Prom

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

• The Father

• Mank

• Nomadland

• Promising Young Woman

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

• Another Round, Denmark

• La Llorona, Guatamala/France

• The Life Ahead, Italy

• Minari, USA - WINNER

• Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

• Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

• Jack Fincher - Mank

• Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER

• Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father

• Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

• Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah

• Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead - WINNER

• Speak Now - One Night in Miami

• Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

• Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

• Jared Leto - The Little Things

• Bill Murray - On the Rocks

• Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

• Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

• Olivia Colman - The Father

• Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian - WINNER

• Amanda Seyfried - Mank

• Helena Zengel - News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

• Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

• James Corden - The Prom

• Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

• Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

• Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

• The Croods: A New Age

• Onward

• Over the Moon

• Soul - WINNER

• Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

• Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

• Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal

• Anthony Hopkins - The Father

• Gary Oldman - Mank

• Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

• Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

• Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

• Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

• Frances McDormand - Nomadland

• Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

• Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

• Kate Hudson - Music

• Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

• Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot - WINNER

• Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

• Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

• James Corden - The Prom

• Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

• Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

• Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Director -- Motion Picture

• David Fincher – Mank

• Regina King - One Night in Miami

• Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Chloe Zhao - Nomadland - WINNER

• Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

• The Midnight Sky

• Tenet

• News of the World

• Mank

• Soul - WINNER

TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

• Don Cheadle - Black Monday

• Nicholas Hoult - The Great

• Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

• Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso - WINNER

• Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

• Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

• Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

• Elle Fanning - The Great

• Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

• Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

• Jason Bateman - Ozark

• Josh O'Connor - The Crown - WINNER

• Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

• Al Pacino - Hunters

• Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

• Olivia Colman - The Crown

• Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

• Emma Corrin - The Crown - WINNER

• Laura Linney - Ozark

• Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

• Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

• Hugh Grant - The Undoing

• Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True - WINNER

• Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

• Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

• Shira Haas - Unorthodox

• Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

• Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

• The Crown - WINNER

• Lovecraft Country

• The Mandalorian

• Ozark

• Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Normal People

• The Queen's Gambit - WINNER

• Small Axe

• The Undoing

• Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

• Julia Garner - Ozark

• Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

• Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• John Boyega - Small Axe - WINNER

• Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

• Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

• Jim Parsons - Hollywood

• Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

• Emily in Paris

• The Flight Attendant

• Schitt's Creek - WINNER

• The Great

• Ted Lasso

We congratulate all the winners…