‘HHVM’ clears censor with U/A certificate, set for grand release on July 24

The wait is nearly over for Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans as the much-anticipated period action epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is all set to hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. The film has officially completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certification, with a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes, promising an intense, tightly packed cinematic experience.

Directed by Jyothi Krisna in collaboration with Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a visual spectacle set in the 17th-century Mughal era. The story revolves around Veera Mallu, a valiant outlaw played by Pawan Kalyan, who rises against imperial tyranny to uphold justice and dharma. The censor board is said to have been thoroughly impressed with the film’s gripping narrative, powerful themes, and stunning visuals.

The film features a star-studded cast, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist and performances from Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi. Adding to the grandeur is the music score by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, whose powerful background music promises to elevate the cinematic experience.

Following the trailer launch, anticipation has reached fever pitch. Trade circles are already projecting massive opening numbers, both in India and overseas. In fact, advance bookings in the USA have begun on a strong note, hinting at an impressive global start.

To fuel the excitement, the makers have scheduled a lavish pre-release event in Vizag on July 20, expected to draw huge crowds and generate further momentum ahead of the release.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner and presented by AM Rathnam, the film is gearing up for a multi-language release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to leave a pan-Indian mark.