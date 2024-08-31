Angelina Jolie reflects on betrayal and the value of close relationships

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie has opened up about her personal relationships, revealing that she doesn't have many close connections, possibly due to past betrayals. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts on the subject, stating, "I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot."





Jolie, who lost her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, at a young age, suggested that this early loss, along with her intense career and personal experiences, may have contributed to her limited number of close relationships. "I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough," she admitted.



Despite this, the 49-year-old actress emphasized that she cherishes spending time with the people she loves. According to femalefirst.co.uk, Jolie enjoys simple pleasures like watching TV and ordering takeout with her loved ones. "If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love," she explained. Jolie added that her "guilty pleasure" is not being alone, but rather spending quality time with others, finding happiness in their joy.

Jolie also reflected on the unique bond she has developed with her fans through her films. She noted, "To go into a room full of people you don’t know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that’s really nice."

The actress is currently promoting her latest project, "Maria," a biographical drama about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Directed by Pablo Larraín and produced by Fremantle, the film was recently showcased at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy. The film also features Valeria Golino as Callas's sister Yakinthi and Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis.

Jolie's reflections offer a glimpse into her personal life, highlighting her resilience in the face of betrayal and her appreciation for the meaningful relationships she maintains. As she continues to connect with audiences through her work, Jolie's authenticity and vulnerability remain at the forefront of her public persona.