BET Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners
The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards were awarded last night to all the winners amid the A-listers of Hollywood.
The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards were awarded last night to all the winners amid the A-listers of Hollywood. Well, this grandeur event was a live show and the theme of this year's award show was 'Year of the Black Woman'. This show was hosted by Taraji P Henson and she kick-started the event addressing several celebs present in the event, "I am so excited to be here with humans; we need each other."
She also added, "We gonna be Black AF tonight. Tonight we're also reclaiming our aesthetics, baby hairs, long blinged-out nails, yeah, we taking all that back, gold hoops, bamboo earrings. … Our Black men, we want all y'all back, because we love you, we see you, kings, and most importantly, we need you."
Well, all the celebrities were happy to be a part of this live show as the Covid-19 pandemic has made most of us sit at home due to the lockdown mode. Let us have look at the complete list of winners of BET Awards 2021.
Best Album
• The Weeknd, After Hours
• DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
• Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
• WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
• Nas, King's Disease
• Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour
Best Collaboration
• WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
• DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"
• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
• Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby - "Cry Baby"
• Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby - "For the Night"
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
• Beyoncé
• WINNER: H.E.R.
• Jazmine Sullivan
• Jhené Aiko
• Summer Walker
• SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
• 6lack
• Anderson .Paak
• WINNER: Chris Brown
• Giveon
• Tank
• The Weeknd
Best New Artist
• Coi Leray
• Flo Milli
• WINNER: Giveon
• Jack Harlow
• Latto
• Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
• 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
• Chloe X Halle
• Chris Brown and Young Thug
• City Girls
• Migos
• WINNER: Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
• Cardi B
• Coi Leray
• Doja Cat
• WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
• Latto
• Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
• DaBaby
• Drake
• J. Cole
• Jack Harlow
• WINNER: Lil Baby
• Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
• Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"
• Cece Winans - "Never Lost
• H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"
• WINNER: Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"
• Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"
• Tamela Mann - "Touch From You"
BET Her Award
• Alicia Keys ft. Khalid - "So Done"
• Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"
• Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"
• Chloe x Halle - "Baby Girl"
• Ciara ft. Ester Dean - "Rooted"
• WINNER: SZA - "Good Days"
Best International Act
• Aya Nakamura (France)
• WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
• Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
• Emicida (Brazil)
• Headie One (U.K.)
• Wizkid (Nigeria)
• Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
• Youssoupha (France)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
• WINNER: Bree Runway (U.K.)
• Arlo Parks (U.K.)
• Bramsito (France)
• Elaine (South Africa)
• MC Dricka (Brazil)
• Ronisia (France)
• Tems (Nigeria)
Viewer's Choice Award
• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
• Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"
• DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"
• Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
• Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
• WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"
• Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video of the Year
• Cardi B - "Up"
• WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
• Chloe X Halle - "Do It"
• Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
• Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
• Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Video Director of the Year
• Benny Boom
• WINNER: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
• Cole Bennett
• Colin Tilley
• Dave Meyers
• Hype Williams
Best Movie
• Coming 2 America
• WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah
• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
• One Night in Miami
• Soul
• The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
• WINNER: Andra Day
• Angela Bassett
• Issa Rae
• Jurnee Smollett
• Viola Davis
• Zendaya
Best Actor
• Aldis Hodge
• WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
• Damson Idris
• Daniel Kaluuya
• Eddie Murphy
• Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
• Alex R. Hibbert
• Ethan Hutchison
• Lonnie Chavis
• WINNER: Marsai Martin
• Michael Epps
• Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
• A'ja Wilson
• Candace Parker
• Claressa Shields
• WINNER: Naomi Osaka
• Serena Williams
• Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
• Kyrie Irving
• WINNER: Lebron James
• Patrick Mahomes
• Russell Westbrook
• Russell Wilson
• Stephen Curry