BET Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards were awarded last night to all the winners amid the A-listers of Hollywood. Well, this grandeur event was a live show and the theme of this year's award show was 'Year of the Black Woman'. This show was hosted by Taraji P Henson and she kick-started the event addressing several celebs present in the event, "I am so excited to be here with humans; we need each other."



She also added, "We gonna be Black AF tonight. Tonight we're also reclaiming our aesthetics, baby hairs, long blinged-out nails, yeah, we taking all that back, gold hoops, bamboo earrings. … Our Black men, we want all y'all back, because we love you, we see you, kings, and most importantly, we need you."



Well, all the celebrities were happy to be a part of this live show as the Covid-19 pandemic has made most of us sit at home due to the lockdown mode. Let us have look at the complete list of winners of BET Awards 2021.



Best Album



• The Weeknd, After Hours

• DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

• Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

• WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

• Nas, King's Disease

• Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Best Collaboration



• WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"

• Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne - "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

• Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby - "Cry Baby"

• Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby - "For the Night"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist



• Beyoncé

• WINNER: H.E.R.

• Jazmine Sullivan

• Jhené Aiko

• Summer Walker

• SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist



• 6lack

• Anderson .Paak

• WINNER: Chris Brown

• Giveon

• Tank

• The Weeknd

Best New Artist



• Coi Leray

• Flo Milli

• WINNER: Giveon

• Jack Harlow

• Latto

• Pooh Shiesty

Best Group



• 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

• Chloe X Halle

• Chris Brown and Young Thug

• City Girls

• Migos

• WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist



• Cardi B

• Coi Leray

• Doja Cat

• WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

• Latto

• Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist



• DaBaby

• Drake

• J. Cole

• Jack Harlow

• WINNER: Lil Baby

• Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award



• Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"

• Cece Winans - "Never Lost

• H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"

• WINNER: Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"

• Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"

• Tamela Mann - "Touch From You"

BET Her Award



• Alicia Keys ft. Khalid - "So Done"

• Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper - "Baby Mama"

• Bri Steves - "Anti Queen"

• Chloe x Halle - "Baby Girl"

• Ciara ft. Ester Dean - "Rooted"

• WINNER: SZA - "Good Days"

Best International Act



• Aya Nakamura (France)

• WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

• Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

• Emicida (Brazil)

• Headie One (U.K.)

• Wizkid (Nigeria)

• Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

• Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act



• WINNER: Bree Runway (U.K.)

• Arlo Parks (U.K.)

• Bramsito (France)

• Elaine (South Africa)

• MC Dricka (Brazil)

• Ronisia (France)

• Tems (Nigeria)

Viewer's Choice Award



• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

• Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

• DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar"

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar"

• Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

• Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"

• WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)"

• Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video of the Year



• Cardi B - "Up"

• WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

• Chloe X Halle - "Do It"

• Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

• Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

• Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Video Director of the Year



• Benny Boom

• WINNER: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

• Cole Bennett

• Colin Tilley

• Dave Meyers

• Hype Williams

Best Movie



• Coming 2 America

• WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

• One Night in Miami

• Soul

• The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress



• WINNER: Andra Day

• Angela Bassett

• Issa Rae

• Jurnee Smollett

• Viola Davis

• Zendaya

Best Actor



• Aldis Hodge

• WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

• Damson Idris

• Daniel Kaluuya

• Eddie Murphy

• Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award



• Alex R. Hibbert

• Ethan Hutchison

• Lonnie Chavis

• WINNER: Marsai Martin

• Michael Epps

• Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award



• A'ja Wilson

• Candace Parker

• Claressa Shields

• WINNER: Naomi Osaka

• Serena Williams

• Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award



• Kyrie Irving

• WINNER: Lebron James

• Patrick Mahomes

• Russell Westbrook

• Russell Wilson

• Stephen Curry