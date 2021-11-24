Grammy Nominations 2022: Check Out The Complete List

The most awaited nominations list for the gala 64th Grammy Awards is announced just a couple of minutes ago… Unlike the earlier nominations, this year, the procedure for picking up the nominees is slightly changed. The organizers decided to go with the 'popular vote' process and also eliminated the controversial 'secret committees'. Well, the nominations are announced via global live stream which featured Mason along with Batiste, Eilish and her brother Finneas, Tayla Parx, Carly Pearce, comedian Nate Bargatze, Tammy Hurt and 'CBS Mornings' anchor Gayle King.

Well, Lil Nas X bagged the 5 nominations and even Brandi Carlile is also included in 5 nominations. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift got only one nomination this year and that too for the 'Album of the year' category for her Evermore album.

On the other hand, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy spoke to the media and doled out that a total of 22,000 submissions were done and this is definitely a crazy number!

Record of the Year

• ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

• Jon Batiste - Freedom

• Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

• Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

• Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

• Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

• Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

• Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year



• We Are - Jon Batiste

• Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

• Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

• Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

• Lil Nas X - Montero

• Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

• Taylor Swift - Evermore

• Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year



• Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

• Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

• Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

• H.E.R. - Fight for You

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

• Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

• Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

• Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

• Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Best New Artist



• Arooj Aftab

• Jimmie Allen

• Baby Keem

• Finneas

• Glass Animals

• Japanese Breakfast

• The Kid Laroi

• Arlo Parks

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance



• Justin Bieber - Anyone

• Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Ariana Grande - Positions

• Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



• Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

• Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely

• BTS - Butter

• Coldplay - Higher Power

• Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



• Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

• Norah Jones - 'Til We Meet Again (Live)

• Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

• Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

• Willie Nelson - That's Life

• Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album



• Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

• Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Ariana Grande - Positions

• Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording



• Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

• Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

• James Blake - Before

• Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

• Caribou - You Can Do It

• Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

• Tiësto - the Business

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album



• Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin'

• Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

• Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

• Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

• Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance



• AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

• Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

• Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

• Deftones - Ohms

• Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Best Rock Song



• Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

• Kings of Leon - The Bandit

• Mammoth WVH - Distance

• Paul McCartney - Find My Way

• Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album



• AC/DC - Power Up

• Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

• Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

• Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

• Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album



• Fleet Foxes - Shore

• Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

• Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

• Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

• St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

Best R&B Performance



• Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

• Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

• H.E.R. - Damage

• Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

• Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance



• Jon Batiste - I Need You

• BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home

• Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

• H.E.R. - Fight for You

• Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song



• H.E.R. - Damage

• SZA - Good Days

• Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

• Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

• Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album



• Eric Bellinger - New Light

• Cory Henry - Something to Say

• Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

• Lucky Daye - Table for Two

• Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert

• Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album



• Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

• Jon Batiste - We Are

• Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

• H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

• Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance



• Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

• Cardi B - Up

• J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

• Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

• Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Rap Album



• J. Cole - The Off-Season

• Drake - Certified Lover Boy

• Nas - King's Disease II

• Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

• Kanye West - Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance



• J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

• Doja Cat - Need to Know

• Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

• Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

• Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

Best Rap Song



• DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

• Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

• Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

• Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

• J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album



• Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

• Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

• Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

• Camilo - Mis Manos

• Alex Cuba - Mendó

• Selena Gomez - Revelación

Best American Roots Performance



• Jon Batiste - Cry

• Billy Strings - Love and Regret

• The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

• Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil

• Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song



• Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - Avalon

• Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool

• Jon Batiste - Cry

• Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes

• Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Best Americana Album



• Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere

• John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

• Los Lobos - Native Sons

• Allison Russell - Outside Child

• Yola - Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album



• Billy Strings - Renewal

• Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart

• The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

• Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

• Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album



• Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues

• Blues Traveler - Traveler's Blues

• Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying

• Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You

• Kim Watson - Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album



• The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream

• Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

• Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War

• Steve Cropper - Fire It Up

• Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - 662

Best Folk Album



• Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

• Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

• Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

• Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They're Calling Me Home

• Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album



• Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!

• Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops

• Chia Wa - My People

• Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco

• Kalani Pe'a - Kau Ka Pe'a

Best Reggae Album



• Etana - Pamoja

• Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

• Sean Paul - Live N Livin

• Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence

• Spice - 10

Best Global Music Album



• Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

• Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

• Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

• Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

• Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Global Music Performance



• Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat

• Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself

• Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà

• Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu

• WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence

Best New Age Album



• Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers

• Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

• Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea

• Opium Moon - Night + Day

• Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical



• The Marías - Cinema

• Yebba - Dawn

• Low - Hey What

• Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

• Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



• Jack Antonoff

• Rogét Chahayed

• Mike Elizondo

• Hit-Boy

• Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording



• Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

• Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

• K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

• Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

• Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

• Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

• PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)



• Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

• Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

• Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd

• Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

• Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album



• Alicia Keys - Alicia

• Patricia Barber - Clique

• Harry Styles - Fine Line

• Steven Wilson - The Future Bites

• Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical



• Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes

• Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

• Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

• Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas

• Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Music Video



• AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

• Jon Batiste - Freedom

• Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

• Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches

• Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

• Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)