How Much is Dwayne Johnson's Beverly Park Mansion Worth?

Hollywood super star Dwayne Johnson, who is also known by his nickname "The Rock", has purchased a luxurious house which almost resembles a palace! This mansion which is called "Beverly Park Mansion" was bought by the actor for a whopping amount of more than 207 crores.

We hear that this was built in the year 1993. Dwayne Johnson is the most popular and the highest paid Actor in the world. He stands first in the Forbes list of highest paid actors in the world. Hence the amount he has paid to buy this mansion are just peanuts, fans say. Formerly actor Paul Reiser was dwelling in this house. Now Dwayne Johnson has bought this house from Paul Reiser. Prior to Paul Reiser, Alex van Helen who built this in the year 1993 was residing in this palace.

The mansion which is built on a vast area of several acres of land is like a Mediterranean Resort, with a Tennis court, a Badminton court, a Swimming pool, 12 bathrooms, Bar, and a spacious guest house. Beverly hills is a place where big movie celebrities, high profile politicians and industrialists live. Now, Dwayne Johnson has also shifted to this place. Besides this, Dwayne also owns huge properties at Georgia also which includes luxurious house and high end cars worth crores.

The actor has also given an indication that he would enter politics. As a first step in this direction, it is said that the actor has shifted to this place where high ranking and influential people are living.