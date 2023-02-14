In just 4 days, the re-release of Titanic has grossed over 200 Crores.

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, James Cameron's iconic film Titanic was re-released with a 4K version, and its box office performance has been remarkable. Within just four days, the film grossed over 200 Crores worldwide, making for a sensational achievement.

Titanic, released in 1997, is the third highest-grossing film of all time and won 11 out of the 14 Academy Award nominations it received in 1998. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic romance saga that blends both historical and fictional elements. The remastered 3D 4K HDR high-frame-rate version of the film was released on February 10, with a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film's new trailer, which was released on Paramount's social media prior to the re-release, generated significant buzz among fans eagerly anticipating this visual masterpiece.