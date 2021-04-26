Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg Dedicates His Prestigious Award To His Late Daughter Ida

It is all known that Hollywood's ace actor Thomas Vinterbeg has bagged the prestigious 93rd Academy award in the category of 'Best International Film'. Well, he happily accepted the award and got teary-eyed with his emotional speech. It is a big day for Thomas but is desperately missing his late daughter Ida and also dedicated this award to her.



Ida breathed her last in 2019 and died at the age of 19 in a car accident. He reminisced her and turned emotional and also said, 'we miss her and I love her'.

Well, take a look at Thomas Vinterberg's emotional speech:

He started off by saying, "Four days into shooting, the impossible happened. An accident on a highway took my daughter away, someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her and I love her."

He further added and went teary-eyed, "Two months before it, we shot this movie, and two months before she died, she was in Africa. She wrote me a letter, she had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement. She loved this, she felt seen by this, she was supposed to be in this."

Finally, he concluded by saying, "We ended up making this movie for her as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one's for you."

Well, the 'Nomland' film has bagged a couple of prestigious awards. This film won the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress awards. The 93rd Academy Awards were given to all the winners at the gala event which was held on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The audience were not allowed to the event due to the surge in Corona positive cases.