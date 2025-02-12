Selena Gomez reveals why ‘it'll be very hard to return to music’

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez will find it "very hard" to return to making music after the success of 'Emilia Perez'.

The 32-year-old actress had a starring role in the Jacques Audiard-directed musical crime film, and Gomez revealed that she intends to "focus" on film and TV projects in the coming months.

She said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival: "I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way. It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this."

The “Wolves” hitmaker hopes that 'Emilia Perez' proves to be a launching pad for her acting career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: "The director just really trusted me and I was so grateful because I’ve gotten to show people that I am capable of doing more. I hope that this is just the beginning for me."

She has already enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a singer. But the 'Good For You' hitmaker recently acknowledged that she's "a little too old for the pop-star life".

She told Variety: "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story - my favourite songs are mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life. I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning."

Selena intends to focus on her acting career for the time being.

The movie star said: "I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing."