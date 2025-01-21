Live
‘Hong Kong Warriors’ set to make a grand global debut across multiple languages
Hong Kong Warriors, the most sensational film in Hong Kong cinema history, has taken the industry by storm, grossing over a billion rupees at the box office.
Directed by Soi Cheung, this action-packed crime thriller stars Louis Koo, Sammo Kam-bo Hung, and Richie in pivotal roles. Written by Kin-Yi Ao, Tai-Lee Chan, and Li Jun, the film has captured audiences with its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences.
Following its record-breaking success in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Warriors is set for an exciting international release on January 24, 2025. The film will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English, expanding its global reach.
The film’s release is being handled by the renowned distribution company NVR Cinema, who will be bringing it to audiences across the Telugu and Tamil-speaking regions. A visually stunning release poster, featuring the lead actors in intense action modes, has generated immense anticipation for the film.
Hong Kong Warriors promises to deliver a cinematic experience that blends thrilling action with compelling storytelling, making it a must-watch for moviegoers worldwide. With its multi-language release and grand distribution, the film is poised to create a massive impact across various international markets.