Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations: Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in ‘Ramayana’

Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol has officially confirmed his role as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana, calling it one of the greatest honours of his career.

Taking to Instagram, the Gadar actor shared his excitement alongside the film’s first look teaser. “Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations,” Deol wrote. “Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana — the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path and share it with you all.”

The teaser, released Thursday, offered a glimpse into the film’s divine narrative, starting with a depiction of the celestial trinity — Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It then unveiled Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravana.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, the Oscar-winning VFX studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is shaping up to be a global spectacle. The film will be released in two parts — Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Director Nitesh Tiwari shared his vision, saying, “Ramayana is not just a story — it’s the soul of our culture. Our goal was to honour its essence and present it on a scale it truly deserves. We’re not just making a film — we’re sharing a vision that transcends borders.” The project is poised to be a cultural landmark in Indian cinema.