Horror and hilarity comes together with ‘Devil’s Double: Next Level’ premiering June 13

ZEE5 is set to deliver a spine-chilling yet hilarious treat this June with Devil’s Double: Next Level (DD Next Level), the fourth installment of the popular Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise. This supernatural horror comedy will premiere globally on June 13 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by S. Prem Anand, the film stars Santhanam in a creatively quirky role, alongside Selvaraghavan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, and Geetika Tiwary. Jointly produced by The Show People and Niharika Entertainment, the film takes audiences on a unique cinematic journey filled with meta-humour, eerie thrills, and laugh-out-loud moments.

The plot follows Kissa, a sharp-tongued film reviewer, who attends a mysterious private screening only to find himself sucked into the film’s narrative. Guided by a magical diary written by an eccentric filmmaker (played by Selvaraghavan), Kissa must navigate bizarre horror tropes, decode riddles, and face ghostly challenges—all while trying to survive and escape.

ZEE5’s Lloyd C Xavier said, “This film perfectly blends humor with horror, reflecting our commitment to powerful and engaging regional storytelling.”

Director S. Prem Anand described the film as a “genre-bending, fourth-wall-breaking madness” made possible by a stellar cast and production team. Santhanam called Kissa “a creatively satisfying role,” and teased a “wild, popcorn-worthy ride.”