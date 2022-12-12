Hrithik Roshan Praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara And Calls It 'Extraordinary'

It is all known that Rishab Shetty's Kantara movie created history and broke records with its unique plot and impressive action drama. Right from Rajinikanth to Chiranjeevi, most of the ace actors praised the movie and appreciated Rishab's vision. Off late, even B-Town's ace actor Hrithik Roshan also appreciated Rishab and poured in praises through his Twitter page…



Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab's conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps 🤯 Respect & kudos to the team 👏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2022

His tweet reads, "Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab's conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps Respect & kudos to the team".

Thank you so much sir ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/f2b1rNpWU3 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 11, 2022

Rishab also thanked Hrithik Roshan through this tweet…

Going with the details of Kantara movie, it is helmed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Homable Films banner.

Casting details of the Kantara movie:

• Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva's father

• Sapthami Gowda as Leela

• Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O) officer

• Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru

• Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara

• Shanil Guru as Bulla

• Prakash Thuminad as Raampa

• Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother

• Naveen D Padil as Lawyer

Going with the plot, it starts off by showcasing how a king donates his land to village people decades back. But the successors of the king try to grab the land back. So, Rishab who portrayed a dual role (father and son) fights for the sake of the villagers and also locks horns with the police officer for the same reason!

Well, the movie was released on 30th September, 2022 and within a very less span of time, it minted a total of Rs 400 crores at the ticket windows worldwide!