Live
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
- Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Just In
Hrithik Roshan to feature in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ character Kabir will be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ in the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ starring...
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ character Kabir will be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ in the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
A source said: “Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3!"
“A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on Nov 12th!”
It was the success of ‘EkTha Tiger’ & ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir in WAR and Pathaan into his plans.
The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with 'Pathaan', which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.
‘Tiger 3’ is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12, the ocassion of Diwali Day