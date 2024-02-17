  • Menu
Huma Qureshi aims to spread joy & laughter with her new comedy show

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to assume the role of a comedy champion in ‘Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge’, and has shared the insights into the upcoming show.

Huma will offer a great blend of humour, support, and engagement in various segments, coupled with her witty observations and hilarious anecdotes.

“Comedy serves as a universal stress buster and our aim is simple: to spread joy and laughter one joke at a time,” ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ fame actress said.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we believe everyone deserves a break filled with laughter, and ‘Madness Machayenge’ is here to deliver just that,” she shared.

She said that she is thrilled to be a part of this project as the comedy champion wherein she will challenge the comedians with tasks across different segments that will range from fun and simple to unusual situations, testing their mettle.

Redefining the genre by breaking the conventional norms of comedy, the show will deliver varied styles of comedy with an impressive line-up of seasoned comedians.

It will soon premiere on Sony.

