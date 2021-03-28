I improvised my scene in 'Chichore' to get noticed - Anud Singh

Anud Singh Dhaka who was well known with his roles in movies like "Super 30", "Chichhore" and "Taj Mahal 1989" is now playing the character of Jackson in the webseries "Love J Action" which will be telecasted in Sony liv. He shared his experiences in playing the role Jackson.



Speaking about the role in "Love J Action", Anud says, "I am playing the role of Jackson in the show. The character is a Lucknow boy who is madly in love with his college girl who always rescues her from challenges she faced in her life."

I always enjoyed facing camera

Usually people have a very interesting or a funny story about the first time that they face the camera but I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera. I am a little shy in life but from the first time till today I enjoy being in front of the camera and I'm very comfortable.

Role in "Chichore" was small but a big thing for me that time

I have a very small role but with a one word dialogue, "Bewada". It was something like we wanted more on screen presence so I improvised the scene to make it lengthier. When the director says action, I came running with a long pause and panting heavily and said "Bhailog.. Bewada". So it was a funny incident and it was something which couldn't be edited. So yes it was a big thing for me that time.

Pratik Gandhi has set up a benchmark for the other actors after "Scam 1992"

Pratik Gandhi has always been an extraordinary actor, before "Scam 1992" I saw him in "Wrong Side Raju" and I have always believed that he is worth deserving of all the success that he has today. He setup a benchmark for the other actors with his film. The success of "Scam 1992" is unparalleled to anything we have seen before again proving content is king.

Character should be relatable to audience

More than any specific types of roles I want to be a part of stories that are relatable to the audience which they enjoy watching and I always look forward to something that really challenges me and put me out of my comfort zone. So these are the two things that I always look at when I pick up a new project. I want to experiment a lot as I am still at a learning stage. It's always good to explore with varied characters on screen as it helps build your craft.