Intense, Gritty & Unapologetic: The Secret of Devkaali’s Trailer out

Brace yourselves for a cinematic storm! The hard-hitting and visually stunning trailer of The Secret of Devkaali is outnow The Trailer is promising audiences a gripping tale of cruelty, sacrifice, and revenge.

This mythological thriller is not just another film—it’s a bold statement on power, faith, and the cost of justice. Directed by Niraj Chauhan and featuring powerhouse performers Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Niraj Chauhan, the film takes audiences on an emotionally charged journey where blood is shed, faith is tested, and destiny is rewritten. The trailer of The Secret of Devkaali packs a punch with bone-chilling dialogues, high-octane action, and deep-rooted emotions. The film opens with a brutal crime—the murder of a deer, an act that sets off a storm of revenge and retribution.

Director Niraj Chauhan added that this story is about justice—not just for humans but for every living being that shares this world with us. Devkaali is dark, intense, and deeply personal. Devkaali isn’t just a film—it’s a mirror to society. It questions how far we have come as humans when we fail to protect those who cannot speak for themselves. Shot in the spiritual landscapes of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Surat, The Secret of Devkaali blends mythology with modern-day conflicts, exploring how faith and karma intertwine.

The film’s mythological suspense thriller script written and creatively directed by Neha Mahendra Soni.Its background score done by Ali Aslam Shah and music by Javed Ali and Aslam Ali Shah amplify its impact, while cinematographer Mukesh Tiwari ensures every frame is a visual masterpiece.

With its thought-provoking themes, jaw-dropping action, and a gripping narrative, The Secret of Devkaali is not for the faint-hearted.

Under the banner of Chauhan Productions, produced by Niraj Chauhan, Prince Chauhan .Shot at locations like Mathura, Vrindavan, Surat, the film is coming to theaters on 18 April 2025.

Watch the trailer here:








