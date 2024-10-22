Live
Is Salman Khan Backing Out of ‘Singham Again’ Amid Death Threats?
Recent news confirms that Salman Khan will not be appearing as Chulbul Pandey in the film.
‘Singham Again’ is creating waves of excitement among fans, but recent news confirms that Salman Khan will not be appearing as Chulbul Pandey in the film. This decision was made due to growing security concerns, as Salman has been facing death threats.
Initially, the plan was for Salman to reprise his iconic role from the Dabangg franchise in a special cameo. However, after the unfortunate death of Baba Siddique and the ongoing threats, the one-day shoot in Mumbai was canceled. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn decided it would be best to move forward without Salman’s appearance, out of respect for his situation.
The decision also came as the filmmakers were racing against time, with the movie needing to be submitted to the censors by October 18. Although fans were eager to see Chulbul Pandey in action once more, it is uncertain whether there will be a brief reference or a backshot of the character in the post-credit scene.
Salman had agreed to the cameo as a personal favor to his friends, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, but the situation led to a change in plans.
‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, with a powerhouse cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. Arjun Kapoor takes on the role of the antagonist, which he describes as a modern twist on the Ramayana. The film is set for a Diwali release and will face competition from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ releasing on November 1.