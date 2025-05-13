Ishaan Khatter says Zeenat Aman ‘deserved the most royal treatment’ while filming The Royals

Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Vihaan Samat, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others, The Royals presents a glamorous and gripping portrayal of a modern royal household.

Talking to IMDb, the cast of the recently released OTT series The Royals shared personal anecdotes and reflections on bringing the opulent drama to life. The show, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, has captured viewers’ attention with its lavish visuals and ensemble cast.

During the conversation, Ishaan Khatter fondly recalled his standout moment from filming. “There were many memorable experiences, but one that stands out is when we got to play polo,” he said. “It was intense—shirtless, under the blazing Rajasthan sun, for 12 hours a day. We trained and played alongside real polo professionals. It truly felt surreal.”

Vihaan Samat added to the moment, saying, “We played in front of a full audience on a proper field. Horses were being rotated, but we weren't—we just kept going. It was a brilliant experience.”

Discussing what attracted them to their roles, Khatter said, “The show is entertaining, stylish, and bold. But beneath all that glamour, every character has depth. My character Aviraj intrigued me because he presents one persona outwardly but is something quite different beneath the surface.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared her excitement at taking on the role of Sophia. “I’ve always loved a good romance, and this genre in particular is one I hadn’t explored much. The Royals gave me the chance to push boundaries and take on something fresh and challenging.”

Samat, who plays Diggy—the younger son of the royal family—expressed his enthusiasm for the role: “Diggy is managing palace affairs and preparing to step into a leadership role. It’s not often that roles like this come along. I got to ride horses, cook on screen, and step into the shoes of royalty—it was a dream.”

When asked who on set was most deserving of the ‘royal treatment’, Khatter didn’t hesitate: “That honour has to go to Zeenat Ji.” The Royals is now streaming, inviting viewers into a world of regal intrigue and dazzling drama.