‘Itlu Mee Yedhava’ title and first look unveiled

Actor-director Trinadh Kathari is stepping into the limelight with his upcoming film Itlu Mee Yedhava, which carries the unique tagline “Veyyellu Dharmanga Vardhillu”. Produced by Ballari Shankar under the Sanjeevani Productions banner, the film introduces Telugu girl Sahithi Avanch as the female lead.

The title glimpses of the film were unveiled by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana, who praised the team. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “This title will connect with every youngster. From childhood to even after settling in life, many boys often hear the word Yedhava. The glimpses look very promising, and I wish the team all the best.”

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Tanikella Bharani, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavati, Thagubothu Ramesh, Devi Prasad, Madhumani, Chalaki Chanti, Jabardasth Nookaraju, and Gemini Suresh, who are expected to bring depth and humor to the narrative.

In a special highlight, veteran music director R.P. Patnaik makes a comeback with this project after a long gap, adding to the film’s anticipation. Acclaimed cinematographer Jagadeesh Cheekati, who has received international awards, is handling the visuals, while Uddhav SB is onboard as the editor.

With the shoot already wrapped up, Itlu Mee Yedhava is gearing up for release soon, promising a fun-filled, entertaining ride for audiences.