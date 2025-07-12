It’s very risky to be choosy but I wait for challenging roles: Anupama Solanki

Actress Anupama Solanki, known for her dynamic performances across television, is currently grabbing attention for her powerful new role in Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah. While she’s always been selective about the projects she takes on, Anupama admits that her choosiness is a risk—but one she’s willing to take for the sake of challenging roles.

“This is the first time I’m playing a positive Dabang character,” she reveals, talking about her role as Sudha. “She’s just returned to India after living in Dubai. She’s strict, fiery, and unafraid to assert herself—especially with her husband, played by Aarya Babbar.”

The ongoing show recently took an interesting turn with a major plot shift—Aarya Babbar plays a double role as twin brothers Shashikant and Kalikant. While Kalikant’s death is set to shake the storyline, Shashikant's calm and grounded nature brings balance to Sudha’s intense personality. “Shashikant knows how to handle her. That’s what makes their dynamic engaging,” Anupama explains.

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, she teases, “The story is going to take a sharp twist involving Sudha, Kalikant, and Shashikant. I believe viewers will love what’s coming next.”

Anupama also took the opportunity to reflect on her career choices. “I’m very selective. Yes, it takes time to land roles, but I want to do justice to every character. In Nath, I played a village girl. In Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, I was greedy. Every role I choose has to be different.”

Even though entering a running show midway can be challenging, Anupama remains confident. “With the new storyline, the audience will be hooked. My fans will see me in a new avatar, and I’m excited for that,” she signs off.