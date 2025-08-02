Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles with pole dancing comeback

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has once again wowed fans with her incredible fitness and flair, this time by showcasing her pole dancing skills. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a video of herself performing a stunning pole routine set to the track Habits (Stay High) by Swedish singer Tove Lo.

“Pure strength and training. Extremely difficult but so worth it once you take off! Back after ages,” Jacqueline captioned the clip, highlighting the demanding nature of the art form.

Known for her dedication to fitness and performance, Jacqueline’s return to pole dancing has grabbed the attention of fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. The actress has often used this form of dance to stay in shape and push her physical boundaries.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in the comedy entertainer Housefull 5, which released on June 6. The film featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Set aboard a luxury cruise ship, the film follows the chaos that ensues when multiple imposters claim to be heirs to a billionaire’s fortune.

Jacqueline is also gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, a big-budget action-comedy helmed by Ahmed Khan. Slated for release on December 20, the film features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group, Welcome to the Jungle promises to be a festive theatrical spectacle filled with action, humour, and star power. Jacqueline’s fans can expect her to shine both on-screen and off, as she continues to blend style, strength, and charisma in everything she does.