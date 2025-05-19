Jacqueline Fernandez sets ablaze in a stunning red ensemble

Live
Jacqueline Fernandez lit up the red carpet at Cannes 2025 with a dazzling appearance that effortlessly blended glamour and elegance. The actress, known for her memorable special numbers in South Indian films, brought her signature charm to one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.
Draped in a fiery red gown that shimmered under the festival lights, Jacqueline was the epitome of red carpet royalty. The gown featured intricate beadwork and a daring high slit that added a bold twist to the otherwise classic silhouette. Striking the perfect balance between edgy and elegant, her look stood out for all the right reasons—glamorous, yet refined.
With minimal accessories and a confident stride, Jacqueline proved once again why she’s a red carpet favorite. Her Cannes 2025 appearance has not only wowed fashion enthusiasts but also reaffirmed her place as a global style icon.