Jacqueline sets the internet ablaze with ‘TIK TIK’ music video

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez has once again stolen the spotlight with her latest music video, TIK TIK, featuring the soulful Vishal Mishra and hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi. The peppy track has taken the internet by storm, amassing an impressive 10 million views within just 24 hours of its release. Jacqueline’s electrifying screen presence and effortless dance moves have made TIK TIK an instant chartbuster.





Beyond the catchy beats, Jacqueline is setting major fashion goals in the video. She stuns in a chic white full-sleeved top paired with pink bell-bottom pants, complete with a dramatic long tail—an outfit that perfectly complements her glamorous persona. Another standout look features her in an all-white ensemble with a fitted top and matching pants, elevated by vibrant pink heels, adding a pop of color and sass.





From her stunning expressions to her impeccable style, Jacqueline proves once again why she remains one of Bollywood’s top fashion icons. Fans are raving about her sultry and stylish avatars, and with TIK TIK dominating playlists, it’s clear that this track is another feather in her cap!



















