Janhvi moved many hearts with a touching speech in ‘Devara’ Tamil Nadu promotions

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor grabbed attention at Devara's promotion event in Chennai. She moved many hearts with a touching speech in fluent Tamil. She wore an elegant white saree, such that the Tamil fans are likely to remember for a long time in her career.

Janhvi started her speech with a traditional "Vanakkam" and shared her deep connections with Chennai. "This city is very special to me. My mother had many fond memories of Chennai, and I hope you will extend the same love to me that you gave to her," she said, referring to her late mother, Sridevi, who was well loved in Tamil cinema. Expressing gratitude, the actress said: "Your love is the reason we are here today and I will forever be grateful.

And I promise to work as hard as my mum did."

Janhvi also expressed her experience in being a part of Devara and the importance of the project. "This film is very special to me. The entire team has poured their best efforts into it, and I hope you all enjoy what we've created." She ended by expressing her wish to act in a straight Tamil film soon.

Janhvi will be seen playing the role of Thangam, the village belle, in Devara. The movie is being directed by Koratala Siva. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be paired opposite the Baahubali star. Produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, and Kosaraju Hari Krishna, Devara: Part 1 is scheduled for a theatre release on September 27.