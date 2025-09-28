‘Jatadhara’ to come with ‘Dhana Pishachi’ song after blockbuster teaser

The pan-India supernatural mythological thriller Jatadhara, starring newcomer Sudheer Babu and Bollywood powerhouse Sonakshi Sinha, has created a buzz among moviegoers even before its release. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film promises a high-octane cinematic experience, blending mythological themes with stunning visuals and gripping storytelling.

The recently unveiled teaser has gone viral across social media, giving audiences a glimpse of the intense struggle between good and evil, light and darkness, human will, and destiny. Adding to the excitement, the first track, Soul of Jatadhara, received overwhelming response from fans.

In celebration of Vijayadashami, the makers announced that the much-anticipated song Dhana Pishachi will release on October 1. The poster accompanying the song announcement has already become popular, heightening anticipation for the film’s music.

Jatadhara features a star-studded ensemble including Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indra Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Divya Vijay serves as creative producer, while Bhavini Goswami supervises production. Zee Music Co. provides the powerful soundtrack.

Scheduled for a November 7 release in Hindi and Telugu, Jatadhara is poised to be a thrilling cinematic spectacle that promises both visual grandeur and mythological drama.