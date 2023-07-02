‘Jawan’ quotes whopping amount for Kerala rights

Shah Rukh Khan scored an all-time blockbuster with “Pathaan.” He will be next seen in the action drama “Jawan” directed by Tamil director Atlee. The craze around the film is tremendous, and the movie has set a sensational record in Bollywood with its audio rights deal. T-Series shelled out whopping 36 crores for the music rights.

The latest to be heard is that the makers are quoting a humongous 8 crores for Kerala rights, which is the highest ever for a Hindi film. “Pathan” is the highest Bollywood grosser in Kerala, and if “Jawan” gets a decent talk, it will surpass Pathaan easily.

Also, the film has solid hype in Telugu states and Tamilnadu. The fact that Atlee is a specialist when it comes to serving masala entertainers is one of the primary reasons for the surreal hype. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi play other crucial roles. “Jawan” will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on September 7, 2023.



