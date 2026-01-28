Jayanth C Paranjee releases romantic track ‘Malli Malli’ from ‘Barabar Premistha’

The upcoming Telugu film Barabar Premistha, headlined by Attitude Star Chandra Hass, is steadily building strong buzz among young audiences. Directed by Sampath Rudra, the film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under the banners of CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, with Kakarla Satyanarayana presenting it. Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee plays the female lead, while Ishtamga fame Arjun Mahi essays the antagonist. With its posters, teaser, and songs already resonating with the youth, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on February 6.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now released a melodious romantic number titled Malli Malli. The song was unveiled by renowned filmmaker Jayanth C Paranjee and beautifully captures the on-screen chemistry between Chandra Hass and Meghna Mukherjee. Composed by RR Dhruvan, the track impresses with its soothing melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Mohammed Irfan’s soulful vocals, making it an instantly appealing duet.

Speaking at the launch event, Jayanth C Paranjee praised the song and extended his best wishes to the team, expressing hope that audiences would support the film upon its release.

The film also boasts strong technical backing, with YR Sekhar handling cinematography and Bonthala Nageswar Reddy overseeing editing. The ensemble cast includes Muralidhar Goud, Laxman Meesala, Madhunandan, Abhay Naveen, Rajasekhar Aningi, Dr. Bhatini, Keerthilatha Goud, and Sunitha Manohar in prominent roles.