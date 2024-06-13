JioCinema all set to offer Best in Class Hollywood Content for the Indian audience

JioCinema stands unparalleled in offering the finest international content for discerning viewers. Elevating the entertainment experience, the international content offering includes wide array of blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed series. With premium content from global networks like HBO and Peacock Hub, JioCinema ensures access to iconic titles such as Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon S1, Succession, Oppenheimer, Fast and Furious 7, Barbie, Last of Us, and many more, promising an endless stream of Hollywood entertainment.

Additionally, the highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 17, with episodes releasing weekly every Monday, concurrently with the US. The platform ensures ad-free viewing experience with top-quality streaming in multiple regional languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

JioCinema Premium unlocks access to a plethora of top international content in local languages, wholesome Kids & Family entertainment, genre-defining originals, blockbuster movies, and exclusive before-TV premieres and live channels, in up to 4K quality, all at just Rs. 29/month.