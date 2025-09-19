Jr NTR Sustains Injury During Shoot; Advised Rest For A Few Weeks

Tollywood actor Jr NTR sustained a minor injury while filming a commercial at Annapurna 7 Acres in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor slipped from a platform during the shoot and was hurt. His team released an official statement confirming the incident and providing reassurance to fans and the public.

The statement read,"Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media and the public to refrain from any speculation (sic)."

The injury is not considered serious, but the actor has been advised to take a short break from work to ensure full recovery. Fans, who initially expressed concern on social media, were relieved to hear that his condition is stable.

Jr NTR has a packed schedule ahead, including film projects with Prashanth Neel and Nelson Dilipkumar. Despite the temporary setback, his team assures that he will be back on set soon, once he has fully recovered.