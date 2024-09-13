Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel’s spiritual getaway goes viral

Jr NTR’s recently launched trailer of “Devara: Part 1” has taken social media by storm, earning widespread attention from fans. Simultaneously, the actor’s religious trip with Kantara star Rishab Shetty and their families has also become a hot topic online. The stars visited the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple, and the moments from their spiritual journey quickly went viral.

Rishab Shetty’s wife, Pragathi Shetty, gave fans a glimpse of their peaceful getaway through her Instagram post, sharing joyous family pictures and expressing gratitude for the time spent together. Her caption read, “Surrounded by love and laughter, always grateful for these moments.”

In the photos, Rishab kept things casual in a t-shirt and shorts, while Jr NTR opted for a laid-back denim look with a blue shirt. Their spouses, Pragathi and Lakshmi Pranathi, embraced tradition, with Pragathi donning a white and blue salwar suit and Lakshmi looking radiant in a vibrant, multi-colored outfit.

As for work, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to hit theaters on September 27. Jr NTR is also juggling other projects, including War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dragon (working title) directed by Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is in the midst of preparations for Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his blockbuster Kantara. With both stars busy on the work front, their temple visit was a brief yet cherished break from their hectic schedules.