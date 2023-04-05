Jr NTR to face off against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

Actor Jr NTR, who has gained popularity both in India and internationally through his performance in 'RRR', has been cast in the upcoming spy action-thriller, 'War 2', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who played Kabir in the first 'War' movie, will be facing off against Jr NTR in an intense and action-packed battle. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has a track record of delivering some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters, including his most recent release, 'Brahmastra'.

A veteran trade source, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed that Jr NTR will be pitted against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'. They said, "Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. 'War' is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables 'War 2' to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar".

The source further added that Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India and is very selective about his films. "If he has given the film a nod, it means 'War 2' is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR will be a fight to remember. Jr NTR's inclusion has made this proposition extremely exciting for audiences".