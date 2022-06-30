July 2022 Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms Next Month

The first half of the year 2022 witnessed a few huge blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. So, now as we geared up for the second half, a few most-awaited movies are all set to release in July. Right from the Thank You movie to Shamshera, a bunch of movies are ready to hit the theatres. Along with these movies even the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix are also holding interesting and intriguing shows and web series.



So we are here with the list of movies and web series that are ready to hit both the theatres and shows in July… Take a look!

Tollywood:

1. Pakka Commercial



Release Date: 1st July, 2022

Star Cast: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Kiran, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna and Anasuya Bharadwaj

Director: Maruthi

Genre: Courtroom action comedy

The trailer showcased Gopichand and his father Satyaraj as advocates. Raashi Khanna is essaying the role of an artist. As Gopichand is all commercial, he takes money from the clients and turns the case according to them. So we need to wait and watch how will Staya Raj challenge his son and bring a change in him!

2. The Warriorr

Release Date: 14th July, 2022

Star Cast: Ram Potheneni, Krithi Shetty, Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya

Director: Linguswamy

Genre: Action comedy

Young and energetic actor Ram Potheneni is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie while Aadhi Pinishetty is the antagonist. Krithi Shetty is the lead actress and the in the teaser Ram aka Satya is seen warning all the criminals to run away from the city.

3. Karthikeya 2

Release Date: 21st July, 2022

Star Cast: Anupama, Nikhil, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha and Aditya Menon

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: Thriller

It is all about Karthikeya and Anupama's adventurous journey along with Anupam Kher who is all set to essay the role of Dhanvantri. They travel to a new place to chase the mystery behind the Lord Krishna's temple.

4. Thank You

Release Date: 22nd July, 2022

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, Prakash Raj and Sai Sushanth

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: Love tale

The movie showcases the various stages of Naga Chaitanya's life. His schooling, college days and his love tales with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Raashi Khanna will be highlighted. He also turns selfish in the later stage of his career and the reason behind it will be revealed in the movie!

5. Hit 2

Release Date: 28th July, 2022

Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Komali Prasad and Bhanu Chander

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: Action thriller

Adivi Sesh will be seen as a Police Officer KD and is all set to solve a mysterious case with all his intelligence!

6. Ramaorao On Duty

Release Date: 29th July, 2022

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani

Director: Sarath Mandava

Genre: Action thriller

Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector'. He will look in a Government officer's post and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.

Bollywood Movies:

1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Release Date: 1st July, 2022

Star Cast: Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam Director: Sarath Mandava

Genre: Biopic of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage.

2. Om: The Battle Within

Release Date: 1st July, 2022

Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah

Genre: Action thriller

The trailer starts off with Prachi Shah and Ashutosh Rana carrying two boys in their arms and running to the hospital. Well, one child will be dead and the other one suffers from amnesia. The child grows up and turns into a super-soldier Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, amid all these instances, Jackie Shroff, father of Aditya will be seen kidnapped as he was part of the Pokhran mission and he will be blamed as the traitor of the country. But after Aditya grows up he joins with Sanjana and builds his career as a super-soldier. But in some accident, he once again forgets the present and only remembers his father Jackie. Now, he is all set to prove Jackie as innocent and find him out! So, we need to wait and watch how he will succeed in this mission!

3. Hit: The First Case

Release Date: 15th July, 2022

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra

Genre: Action thriller

Rajkummar who will be suffering some mental issues is all determined to solve a kidnap case. HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is formed to solve the cases and the first case itself will be a case of a missing girl. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Rajkummar will solve the case by overcoming his personal issues.

4. Shamshera

Release Date: 22nd July, 2022

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the plot, Shamshera movie is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. Ranbir will essay a dual role (father and son) in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.

5. Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha

Release Date: 8th July, 2022

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Rukhsar Rehman and Riddhi Sharma

Genre: Action Thriller

The official synopsis reads, "Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing. Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Sameer will go to any length to protect his family. Join Sameer and Nargis in their 'Agni Pariksha' as they face unthinkable adversities that push them to their limits."

6. Shabaash Mithu

Release Date: 15th July, 2022

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz and Devadarshini

Genre: Biopic

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she had a career span of almost 2 decades and retired from all forms of Indian women's cricket recently. She changed the game and opinion of people on the women's cricket with all her stroke play and was also captain of the women's team! Taapsee Pannu will step into the shoes of Mithali and showcase a few important glimpses of her life story!

7. Phone Bhoot

Release Date: 15th July, 2022

Genre: Biopic

Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Being a comedy horror movie, all the lead actors hold some magic powers and try to deal with the ghosts!

8. Ek Villain Returns

Release Date: 29th July, 2022

Star Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and JD Chakravarthy.

Director: Mohit Suri

Being the spiritual sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name, it also has glam dolls Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as the lead actress while Tollywood's senior actor JD Chakravarthy will be seen as Inspector in this film.

