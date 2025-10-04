Kalyanji Gogana’s 'Mario' First Look Poster Unveiled: A 'Turbo-Charged' Treat for Dussehra

Director Kalyanji Gogana, known for his distinct style in films like Natakam and Thees Maar Khan, treated film lovers this Dussehra with the striking first-look poster of his upcoming project, Mario. The poster, released today, immediately captures attention with its gritty, action-packed, stylish, and romantic vibe, carrying the tagline: 'A Turbo-Charged Ramp Ride.'

The first look presents the lead pair- debutant hero Anirudh and the gorgeous Hebah Patel, in a powerful and intense pose. Anirudh is seen holding a rifle, radiating a brooding intensity, while Hebah Patel, in a stunning red outfit, completes the dynamic composition. The dark, rain-soaked backdrop featuring a classic car suggests a high-stakes, thriller theme, promising a film that blends edge-of-your-seat moments with ample entertainment.

Mario is being produced by Silver Screen Productions in association with Rizwan Entertainment banner. Director Kalyanji Gogana, known for successfully blending comedy and thrill in his previous works, is set to deliver yet another engaging experience.

The film boasts strong technical team, with Sai Karthic along with Rakendu Mouli composing the music, which is expected to be a major highlight. Rakendu Mouli has also supported Gogana in developing the story and dialogues. MN Reddy handles the cinematography, while Manikanth and Madee Mannepalli are the editors.

Currently, the film is in full-scale production. The first-look poster has certainly created a significant buzz this festive season.

Cast: Anirudh, Hebah Patel, Rakendu Mouli, Mourya Siddavaram, Yashna Muthuluri, Kalpika ganesh, Madee Mannepalli, Latha Reddy

Technical Crew:

Banners: Silver Screen Production, Rizwan Entertainment

Director: Kalyanji Gogana

Story & Dialogues Contribution: Rakendu Mouli

Music Director: Sai Karthic, Rakendu Mouli

Cinematographer: MN Reddy

Editor: Manikanth, Madee Mannepalli

PRO: Sai Satish

Poster Designer: Pardhu Creations