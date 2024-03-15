Kamal Haasan collaborates with Lokesh Kanagaraj for music video ‘Inimel’

Renowned actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan is set to introduce director Lokesh Kanagaraj in a new role, this time as an actor in the upcoming music video titled "Inimel." The project, jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the RKFI banner, marks an exciting collaboration between the two stalwarts of the film industry.

The music video "Inimel," which will be released in both Telugu and Tamil with the same title, is composed and conceptualized by the multi-talented Shruti Haasan. Notably, Shruti Haasan will also feature in the video alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj, adding another layer of intrigue to the project. Furthermore, Kamal Haasan himself has contributed as the lyricist for "Inimel," showcasing his versatility in the creative process.

This collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj comes on the heels of their previous successful venture, the blockbuster film "Vikram." While their cinematic partnership garnered widespread acclaim, their reunion for "Inimel" marks a departure into the realm of music videos, directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.

Behind the camera, the team boasts a talented lineup, with Bhuvan Gowda serving as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj taking on the role of editor. Additionally, Sriram Iyengar has been enlisted as the production designer, ensuring that "Inimel" maintains a high standard of visual excellence.

Fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of "Inimel," with expectations running high for another successful collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. As the music video gears up for its imminent launch, it promises to offer audiences a unique and captivating audio-visual experience.

"Inimel" prepares to make its debut on screens soon, promising to captivate viewers with its stellar cast and innovative approach to storytelling.