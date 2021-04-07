Kamal Haasan Hints At Quitting Movies For Politics?

Famous Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting prowess for many decades now, is currently busy with the activities of his party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" founded by him.

But the actor, who once considered acting as his career, has now hinted at leaving the profession if it proves to be hindrance to his political life. The actor, who was speaking at a press meet, said, "Acting is my profession. In case this becomes a hindrance to my political life, I will quit movies."

The actor had repeated the same statement even while he was speaking to a gathering at Coimbatore too. He cited the example of MGR who was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He said MGR used to act in movies even while he was an MLA.

"Some people say that working in movies is wrong when one is in politics. But MGR acted in some movies even while he was an MLA. He used the money he earned in movies for his political journey. I am also in need of some money," said Kamal Hassan.

Kamal Haasan has won the maximum number of awards. He has not only won four National Awards but also has won International awards. Hence it will be a great loss if he leaves the film industry. But political observers the chances of Kamal leaving movies are quite remote. Kamal Haasan is currently working in movies like "Indian 2", "Vikram', and "Thalaivan Irukkindraan".